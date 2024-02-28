Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,720,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 115.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 269,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 144,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. 1,173,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,598. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

