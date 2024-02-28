Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT remained flat at $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,939,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

