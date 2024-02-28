Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Raised to $16.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ARQT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,053 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,037 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

