Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $3,580,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,699,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 212.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 475,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after buying an additional 323,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total transaction of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $479,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 5,374 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.51, for a total value of $1,437,598.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,377.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,651 shares of company stock worth $41,462,038. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

