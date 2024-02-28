Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 16.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Arko Trading Down 16.1 %

Shares of ARKO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 471,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $43,726,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arko by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arko by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 221,619 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 174,306 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

