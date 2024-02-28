Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ARWR opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $115,203,638.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,439 shares of company stock worth $5,904,479 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 641,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

