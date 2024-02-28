Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $11.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

AJG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,611,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,427,000 after purchasing an additional 275,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,584,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

