Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 2.8 %

ASXC opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Asensus Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

