ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $940.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $959.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.