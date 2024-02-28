ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Buys £1,725,360 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider William Barker acquired 474,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £1,725,360 ($2,188,432.27).

ASOS Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 365 ($4.63). 205,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,636. The company has a market cap of £435.55 million, a PE ratio of -173.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 961 ($12.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get ASOS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 533 ($6.76).

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.