Atb Cap Markets Comments on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.40. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company has a market cap of C$866.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

