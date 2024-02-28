Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
