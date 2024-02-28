Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Atlanticus Stock Up 0.1 %
ATLCP opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $23.63.
Atlanticus Company Profile
