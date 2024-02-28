Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Holdings Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,493 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Atour Lifestyle worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 9,771.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATAT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 59,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,636. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

