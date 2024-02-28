Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 26.2% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Audius has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $340.72 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,234,881,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,882,684 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

