AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,928.35.

AZO traded up $22.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,977.52. 35,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,653. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,687.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,610.93. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,008.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 149.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

