AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,940.12.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $39.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,994.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,118. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,008.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,687.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,610.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

