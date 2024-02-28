Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.44 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.44 billion and $865.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.29 or 0.00063152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00018281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,896,899 coins and its circulating supply is 377,207,259 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

