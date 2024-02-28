AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $191.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.53.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVB opened at $174.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,756,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.