Avidity Partners Management LP Reduces Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 1.25% of Compass Therapeutics worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,397 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 924,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,344,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.