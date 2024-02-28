Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 12,400 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Century Therapeutics were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:IPSC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 15,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

