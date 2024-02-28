Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $330.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $283.51 and last traded at $282.73, with a volume of 194824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.18.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

