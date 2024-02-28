B. Riley Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

TECK stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

