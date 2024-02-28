Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,901 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

Shares of CRWD opened at $317.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5,352.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

