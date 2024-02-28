Bamco Inc. NY Has $23.19 Million Stock Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,821 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.92% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,060 shares of company stock valued at $991,592. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 1.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.