Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND traded up $5.95 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 2,112,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $464.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,564 shares of company stock worth $89,061. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 118,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 150,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

