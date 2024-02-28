Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $269.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

