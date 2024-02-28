Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

BAC stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,183,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 36.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,928,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

