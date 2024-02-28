Bank of America Initiates Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $217.44 on Monday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $140,686,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $131,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 577.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $91,783,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

