Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

