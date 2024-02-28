Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMO. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.3 %

BMO stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. The company has a market cap of C$88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$132.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.