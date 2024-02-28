Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$141.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.70.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. 689,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,772. The firm has a market cap of C$88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.22.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0940171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

