Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 27,759 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $128.72. The stock had a trading volume of 436,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,836. The stock has a market cap of $326.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.