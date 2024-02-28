Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 106,948 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 188.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,948 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $66,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $432.40. 79,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,807. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

