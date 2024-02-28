Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,395,796 shares of company stock worth $376,848,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.70. 1,221,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.84. The company has a market cap of $289.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

