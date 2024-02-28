Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 30,314 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.42. The company had a trading volume of 512,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,954. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $285.95. The company has a market capitalization of $518.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

