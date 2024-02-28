Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 30,314 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.42. The company had a trading volume of 512,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,954. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $285.95. The company has a market capitalization of $518.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.