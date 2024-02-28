Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 90,228 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $63,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 655,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 123,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,156. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

