Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $148.04. 331,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,667. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.53. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

