Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,034. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

