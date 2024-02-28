Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 640,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

