Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 705,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. CIBC boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Report on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.