Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 34,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.