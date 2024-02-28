Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. 436,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.