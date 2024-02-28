Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 348,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

