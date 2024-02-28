Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Takes $200,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.73. 32,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,976. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $357.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

