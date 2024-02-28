Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.78.

BNS stock traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.76. The firm has a market cap of C$78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

