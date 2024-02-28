Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.78.

BNS stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,463. The company has a market cap of C$78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

