Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.