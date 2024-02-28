Barclays Cuts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $16.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s current price.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

