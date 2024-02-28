Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $86.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. 250,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,155. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 66.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 101.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

